JUST IN
Coast not clear for Vizhinjam seaport as fishermen won't bite bait
China ignored border pact, Galwan valley clash cast a shadow on ties: EAM
Must inform voters about financial implications of freebies: Ashima Goyal
Defence PSU GRSE making 7 vessels for foreign countries: Official
Kejriwal kingpin of excise policy scam, handcuffs getting close to him: BJP
Lumpy skin disease spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead
'How can country progress? Game of CBI, ED': Kejriwal on LOC to Sisodia
Islamic foundation to raise funds for construction of mosque in Ayodhya
Excise liquor scam: CBI issues look out circular against Sisodia, 13 others
Himachal landslides: CM directs top officials to expedite rescue operations
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Maharashtra sees 1,832 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 11,641
Mumbai sees 818 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality in last 24 hours
Business Standard

Coast not clear for Vizhinjam seaport as fishermen won't bite bait

Experts are of the opinion that a major reason for sea erosion in the area is due to global warming

Topics
Vizhinjam Port | Fishermen | Adani Group

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Vizhinjam International seaport
Vizhinjam International Seaport

Protests by a clutch of fishermen in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, backed by the Latin Catholic church, are casting a shadow on the future of Adani Group’s Rs 7,500-crore Vizhinjam International Seaport. The construction work on the port is now being hit by ‘Vizhinjam Chalo’ protests by the fishermen community.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Vizhinjam Port

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 21:48 IST

`
.