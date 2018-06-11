Coca-Cola was founded by 'shikanji' seller, claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress president on Monday claimed that the founder of international aerated drink brand once used to sell 'shikanji' (lemonade).

Addressing at the OBC (Other Backward Classes) Convention of the Congress Party at Talkatora Stadium in the capital, Rahul said, "Do you know who was the founder of The founder used to sell shikanji."





#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi talks about origins of the Coca-Cola & McDonald's company, says, "Coca-Cola company ko shuru karne wala ek shikanji bechne wala vyakti tha..." #Delhi pic.twitter.com/MATnaR734J — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018

It is to be noted that was founded by American pharmacist in 1886 when he prepared a soda-fountain beverage which later became the marketed Coca-Cola drink.

The Congress chief further claimed that the owner of popular American fast food company McDonald's earlier used to run a 'dhaba' (roadside restaurant).

Further targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said it was a lie that there was a shortage of skills in the OBC community.

"There is no shortage of skill in the OBC class. They are full of skills. Why are banks not open to our farmers and small businesses? There is no dearth of skills amongst OBC communities, but they lack capital," Rahul added.

Slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, he continued, "BJP's strategy is clear. 15-20 rich capitalists will give thousands of crores to Prime Minister and all benefits will go to just those 15-20 rich people."

"Everyone including MPs is afraid to speak. Most of them are not allowed to speak. And those of us who do speak, the BJP does not listen to. Only the (RSS) is given a hearing. Today, our nation has become a slave of two to three BJP leaders and RSS," he added.

Continuing his tirade against the ruling party, Rahul said that the Centre had promised to give employment to over two crore youths in the country, but it did not do so.

"The highest unemployment in eight years is in India. Today, our prime minister does not speak of employment and skill," he said.

Rahul also underscored that the Congress always stood for the OBC community in the last 70 years, and will continue to strive for their rights.