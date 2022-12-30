JUST IN
Use of unapproved fuels, coal in NCR industries will shut down post-Jan 1
Why India needs to build a robust framework to facilitate energy transition
Identifying 6 GHz spectrum crucial step for attaining faster 5G, says COAI
Here are five global space exploration missions to watch out for in 2023
New metabolite that can detect liver cancer by urine test discovered
IIT Kanpur develops artificial heart to deal with acute cardiac problems
Air in North India turns 'poor' again as rains play truant, winds go slow
Delhi sees season's coldest morning at 5.3 deg C; visibility drops to 500 m
NASA launches first-ever mission SWOT to observe nearly all water on Earth
US-France launch satellite to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
In a bid to boost mine tourism Coal sector constructs 8 eco parks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi govt to study jeans dyeing, washing units' impact on environment

The Delhi government will study the environmental impact of units engaged in dyeing or washing of garments and metal surface treatment activities such as electroplating and phosphating.

Topics
Environment | Research

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

jeans, levi's
Representative Image

The Delhi government will study the environmental impact of units engaged in dyeing or washing of garments and metal surface treatment activities such as electroplating and phosphating.

According to officials, effluents from such small scale units operating in non-conforming and residential areas in Delhi flow directly into the Yamuna, increasing its pollution load.

Most of these units operate without permission and effluent treatment plants. Their effluents have high concentrations of ammonia and phosphates, one of the primary reasons behind the thick foam on the river water.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has called for proposals from academic institutions in this regard by February 28.

According to a notice on the DPCC website, the study will ascertain how much water is being used by these units and the capacity of the treatment plants and water bodies in their areas.

Activities such as dyeing or washing of jeans and other garments or metal surface treatment -- electroplating, phosphating, and anodising etc. -- have huge water consumption and pollution potential.

The DPCC has decided to conduct an environmental study to know the pollution potential and its treatment facilities, impact on the environment and remedial measures, the notice read.

Effluents discharged from such units are a cocktail of carcinogenic chemicals, dyes, and heavy metals which also pollute drinking water sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Environment

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 16:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.