Comments by outsiders on internal issues not acceptable: MEA on Hijab row

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated its stand on criticism by some countries over the simmering dress code row in Karnataka, saying comments by outsiders on internal issues will not be acceptable.
Responding to a question on the Hijab row at a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "This is not a topic of the Ministry of External Affairs. We don't have a direct comment. You would have seen our statements that this being an internal matter of India, any comment on it by an outsider or another country is not welcome."
He asserted that India has a constitutional mechanism, judicial system and democratic ethos which gives a framework to find solutions to such things.
"And this issue is sub-judice. The Karnataka High Court is looking into it," he added.
Comments by outsiders on internal issues and matters relating to India's Constitution and its people will not be acceptable, Bagchi said.
India had last week also rejected criticism by some nations over the row and said that "motivated comments" on the country's internal issues are not welcomed.
Bagchi had said that those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities.
India on Tuesday had also slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "motivated" comments against it and accused the grouping of having a "communal mindset", a day after the bloc expressed concerns over the Haridwar hate speeches and the dress code row in Karnataka.
Bagchi had said that the OIC continues to be "hijacked" by "vested interests" to further their "nefarious propaganda" against India, seen as a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan.
Meanwhile, responding to another question on Quad during Thursday's briefing, Bagchi said the grouping had come a long way in a short time.
It has had a physical meeting at the heads of state level and also had foreign ministers' meets, he noted.
The topics that it is discussing are positive in terms of being a force for global good, Bagchi added.
