BJP leader CP Thakur opposes caste-based census, terms it useless

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Census operations set to resume soon, to avoid caste calculations
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out on biharboard.ac.in: Direct download link
Nitish reaffirms demand for caste-based census; urges Centre to consider it
PM Modi now has to take a call on caste-based census: Nitish Kumar
-
Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader CP Thakur on Wednesday opposed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's call for having a caste-based census.
Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "I believe that having a caste-based census is a useless idea. I believe that the government is already providing enough benefits to people belonging to the backward community. This census can do more harm than good. Nowadays, marriages are also happening on inter-caste basis."
"I think that Nitish ji has a different ideology in this matter. I will say it again that it is a completely useless thing to do. This census will not benefit anyone. It is just a part of pressure politics. I strongly believe that our Prime Minister has done everything in his hand to promote the welfare of the backward community," he said.
The BJP leader suggested that the state should focus on providing better quality of education to the people of the state. "We see a large number of people from Bihar go to Delhi for higher studies. I think our Bihar government should set its priorities right and focus on improving the education system in the state," he said.
Recently, a delegation of political parties from Bihar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in support of their demand for caste-based reservation.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday they had conveyed their views in favour of caste-based census to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre has to take a decision on it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU