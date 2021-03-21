'Committed to academic freedom': Ashoka Uni's Chairman of Board of Trustees

In a strong counter to the narrative building around reasons for the exit of Professor PB Mehta, Chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee has said the institution remains committed to academic freedom and intellectual independence while its Board of Trustees Chairman Ashish Dhawan promised an open line of communication. Days after Mehta, who had resigned as Vice-Chancellor of the university two years back, chose to step down as a Professor also, saying that the founders made it "abundantly clear" that his association with the institution was a "political liability", Mukherjee wrote to faculty and students stating the institution's founders have never interfered with academic freedom. Dhawan in a separate letter said the Board of Trustee stands for free enquiry, academic freedom and intellectual independence and the university is committed to providing an environment of excellence. "I deeply regret any lapses that led to this situation - this was not something we had anticipated or planned." Dhawan, in the separate two-page letter, said faculty and students are encouraged to continue questioning the world around them, including the university. "The last few days have taught us it is really important for us to build an open line of communication and also listen to you. We will make ourselves available for meetings with the Student, Government and Alumni Council on a regular basis," he wrote. "The Ashoka administration is entrepreneurial in spirit, and we know that you are too. We want to encourage you to express yourselves and know that we will be there to hear you and take your feedback." The university belongs to students as much as it does to the faculty and the founders, he said, inviting students to use their voice to help management understand their need. "We hope to become a more inclusive university that continues to develop on the basis of student, faculty, and administration partnerships." "I admit that the departures of Professors Mehta and Subramanian make us all feel a tremendous loss but there is nothing for you to fear. As an institution, we are committed to freedom in every aspect. Even as we evolve, this commitment will never fade," he said.

Here's the full text of Dhawan's letter.

Dear Ashoka students and alumni,

I know you have been waiting to hear from me and I would like to apologise to you personally for the delay in reaching out. The past few days have been anxious and uncertain, and all of us have been swamped with discussions on how to move ahead. We are now better positioned to interact with you and will be meeting with the Student Government and Alumni Council today.

Universities take centuries to build. While we have been at it now for just over a decade, we are still in our infancy. Through this journey, which has had its share of challenges, our founders and trustees have always had the best interests of Ashoka at heart. None of them have even an iota of commercial or business interest in the university. Even as we grow, I assure you that we are all committed to giving you the highest quality of education possible. We will work tirelessly to continue to bring the best minds and the finest scholars to Ashoka and build a university that you are all proud to belong to.

We stand for free enquiry, academic freedom and intellectual independence and always will. We would not have come this far if that was not the case. Questions are meant to be asked, and I understand why all of you are asking them right now. I want to encourage you to continue questioning the world around you, including us. But you should also know that we, as a University, will never intentionally let you down. You always have had and will have the freedom to express yourself. We are all committed to providing you an environment of excellence and helping Ashoka grow but the university needs your help and support now more than ever.

I have known Professor Pratap Bhanu Mehta closely for over a decade. I worked intensely with our faculty and then Vice-Chancellor to bring him to Ashoka.

For me, Pratap is not just rightfully India’s foremost public intellectual but also a friend from whom I have learned a lot. We have jointly co-created Ashoka from Day One. I, of course, worked closely with him when he was the Vice-Chancellor and most recently on the Centre for China Studies. I worked for months with Pratap to bring Professor Arvind Subramanian to Ashoka and I am privileged and honoured to have worked with him as well on several projects, including the Centre for Economic Policy. It has been an absolute delight to work with both of them in building Ashoka and I am as saddened as you are at their departure. I deeply regret any lapses that led to this situation—this was not something we had anticipated or planned.

I have personally met Pratap several times over the past few days and have been on calls with him frequently. Our interactions continue to be as friendly and full of mutual respect as they have always been. You have seen our joint statement so you know the outcome of these meetings and discussions which have occupied us for the past few days.

As we move forward, there are certain things that need to change. For one, the last few days have taught us it is really important for us to build an open line of communication and also listen to you. We will make ourselves available for meetings with the Student Government and Alumni Council on a regular basis. The Ashoka administration is entrepreneurial in spirit, and we know that you are too. We want to encourage you to express yourselves and know that we will be there to hear you and take your feedback.

This university belongs to you as much as it does to the faculty and the founders. So, I invite you to use your voice to help us understand what you need and I promise you that we will do our best. We hope to become a more inclusive university that continues to develop on the basis of student, faculty, and administration partnerships.

I assure you that Ashoka is a space that aims to empower its entire community and build on its core values. I know that this week has been full of anguish but it is in these moments that it becomes critical for us to come together and move forward. I admit that the departures of Professors Mehta and Subramanian make us all feel a tremendous loss but there is nothing for you to fear. As an institution, we are committed to freedom in every aspect. Even as we evolve, this commitment will never fade. I urge all of you to continue to believe in and to work with us so that we can grow stronger and evolve together.