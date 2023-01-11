Committee formed for distributing aid to affected families in Joshimath

-
A 19-member committee, headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, was formed on Wednesday for the distribution of the interim package amount among the affected families in subsidence-hit Joshimath town in Uttarakhand and ascertaining the rate of a rehabilitation package.
The decision to form the committee, which consists of people's representatives from the area, was taken after a meeting chaired by the DM.
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 23:48 IST
