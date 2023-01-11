JUST IN
Committee formed for distributing aid to affected families in Joshimath
A 19-member committee was formed for the distribution of interim package amount among affected families in subsidence-hit Joshimath and ascertaining the rate of a rehabilitation package

Topics
Uttarakhand | Natural Disasters

Press Trust of India  |  Joshimath (U'khand) 

Cracks appeared in an area due to landslides, in Joshimath on Saturday.
A 19-member committee, headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, was formed on Wednesday for the distribution of the interim package amount among the affected families in subsidence-hit Joshimath town in Uttarakhand and ascertaining the rate of a rehabilitation package.

The decision to form the committee, which consists of people's representatives from the area, was taken after a meeting chaired by the DM.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 23:48 IST

