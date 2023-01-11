Firms in Assam with over 4 employees asked to install CCTV cameras

Chief Minister on Wednesday instructed all business establishments having more than four employees to install CCTV cameras, an official statement said.

The decision was taken at a police review meeting at the Police Headquarters in Guwahati, where Sarma took stock of several issues, including recruitment, dealing with new-age crimes, and financial and administrative matters.

"The chief minister instructed the officials to bring out an order making it mandatory for business establishments having five or more employees to have Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera installed within the premises," the statement said.

Installation of will deter crimes to a great extent in the city, Sarma said.

Stressing on the need for online services to reduce the burden of visiting police stations by the public, he asked the DGP to bring out a manual with the possible services which can be provided online and implement it in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister also suggested that a mechanism should be worked out so that "bureaucratic bottlenecks" do not come in the way of the reforms being currently undertaken for modernisation of the police force.

He directed the authorities concerned to delegate certain financial and administrative powers to the state police so as to aid its smooth functioning.

"During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to ensure appointments on compassionate grounds to the next-of-kin of police personnel killed in insurgency-related violence are completed within the shortest possible time period," the statement said.

He also directed the Police top brass to develop adequate manpower to deal with new-age crimes such as child pornography and cyber fraud.

