JUST IN
Centre to expedite crop insurance for kharif 2021 season to Barmer farmers
Firms in Assam with over 4 employees asked to install CCTV cameras
Operations normal at Indian airports amid US air traffic disruptions: DGCA
Prime minister to address 'Voice of Global South' summit on Thursday
BF.7 found in several Covid-positive samples of int'l passengers: Mandaviya
Three major launches in next 3 months, says ISRO chairman S Somanath
CBI books Amrapali CMD, 8 more for Balika Vidyapeeth's ex-secy murder
PAN as single business ID set to get legal backing in Budget 2023-24
PM Modi, Israeli PM Netanyahu discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call
32 foreign tourists to be part of MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Operations normal at Indian airports amid US air traffic disruptions: DGCA
icon-arrow-left
Centre to expedite crop insurance for kharif 2021 season to Barmer farmers
Business Standard

Firms in Assam with over 4 employees asked to install CCTV cameras

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday instructed all business establishments having more than four employees to install CCTV cameras, an official statement said

Topics
Assam | cctv cameras | Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

CCTV cameras
Photo: Shutterstock

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday instructed all business establishments having more than four employees to install CCTV cameras, an official statement said.

The decision was taken at a police review meeting at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, where Sarma took stock of several issues, including recruitment, dealing with new-age crimes, and financial and administrative matters.

"The chief minister instructed the officials to bring out an order making it mandatory for business establishments having five or more employees to have Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera installed within the premises," the statement said.

Installation of CCTV cameras will deter crimes to a great extent in the city, Sarma said.

Stressing on the need for online services to reduce the burden of visiting police stations by the public, he asked the DGP to bring out a manual with the possible services which can be provided online and implement it in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister also suggested that a mechanism should be worked out so that "bureaucratic bottlenecks" do not come in the way of the reforms being currently undertaken for modernisation of the police force.

He directed the authorities concerned to delegate certain financial and administrative powers to the state police so as to aid its smooth functioning.

"During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to ensure appointments on compassionate grounds to the next-of-kin of police personnel killed in insurgency-related violence are completed within the shortest possible time period," the statement said.

He also directed the Assam Police top brass to develop adequate manpower to deal with new-age crimes such as child pornography and cyber fraud.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 23:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU