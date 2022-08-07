JUST IN
CWG 2022 Day 10 LIVE: Amit, Nitu win boxing gold, women get hockey bronze

Commonwealth Games Day 10 Live Updates: Two Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas in Women's 48 kg and Amit Panghal in Men's 51 kg won gold medals. Indian women's hockey team beat New Zealand to win bronze

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana. Photo: PTI
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 LIVE

The 10th and penultimate day of action at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will be a huge occasion for India to get more medals. The Indian contingent got 14 medals on the ninth day including four gold medals and on the 10th day, it will have an opportunity to add to the tally of gold and other medals. 

India vs Australia for cricket gold

The Indian women’s cricket team would be facing Australia in the final of the Women’s cricket T20. India had defeated England in the semi-final by four runs while Australia had an easy victory against New Zealand

India Women play for bronze in hockey

The India women’s team will be playing the bronze medal match after the heartbreak from the semi-final against Australia in which they lost in the penalty corner. 

Sharath Kamal to fight for two gold medals

Achanata Sharath Kamal, the Indian Table Tennis legend will be participating in the Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles final. He would be looking to get gold in both. After the final of these two events, he would also be participating in the Men’s Singles semi-final

Indian boxers fight for four gold medals

Four Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Sagar Ahlawat will be participating in the final of their respective weight categories. 

Commonwealth Games Day 10 Live Updates: Catch all the Indian athletes in action at Birmingham 2022 as they hope to secure more medals for the country 

