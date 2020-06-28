Complete lockdown enforced in Madurai till June 29 amid rising Covid-19 cases

The Madurai district collector on Saturday announced a complete till June 29 (6 am) in the district, as a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Delivery of milk, hospitals and other pharmacies, and other emergency services will be allowed, stated the order.

As many as 68 deaths and 3,713 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in on Saturday, as per information provided by the state health department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 78,335 in the state. While the total number of active cases stand at 33,213, the death toll has reached 1,025, said the health department.

