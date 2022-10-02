Complete repair work of roads damaged due to rain: Chautala tells officials

Deputy Chief Minister has directed the concerned officials to immediately complete the repair work of roads that were damaged due to rain so that people do not face any difficulties, an official statement said.

Chautala issued the directions while presiding over a review meeting of the State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Ltd (HSRDC) here on Saturday.

Referring to Gurugram, Dharuhera and other places, the deputy chief minister said that because of heavy rains, the dilapidated and broken roads cause frequent accidents. Therefore, all such roads should be repaired at the earliest, he said.

He also directed the officials to repair roads that were damaged due to the construction of the Kaithal-Patiala inter-state road and greenfield road 152D.

Chautala asked the officials to complete the construction of the 8-km road between Barwala and Hisar at the earliest, the statement said.

He also took stock of hospitals, mini-secretariat and war memorials being built in Panchkula, Ambala and other places, it said.

