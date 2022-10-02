JUST IN
Will unite India like Bapu united country against injustice: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi began the third day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi | Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti | Mahatma Gandhi

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began the third day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Sunday after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and said the party will unite India like Bapu united the country against injustice.

Rahul Gandhi visited the Khadi Gramodyog Centre at Badanavalu in Nanjangud. He spent some time in contemplation at the centre, which has a historical significance on account of Mahatma Gandhi's visit here in 1927.

Earlier in the morning, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Bapu taught us to walk the path of truth and non-violence. He taught us the meaning of love, mercy, harmony, and humanity.

"Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, we swear that just as he united the country against injustice, we shall unite the country."

A video montage of Mahatma Gandhi and visuals from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra were also included in the tweet.

Setting out on his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, Rahul Gandhi traversed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and entered Karnataka on Friday. Over the course of three weeks he will cover around 500 kilometres in the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo yatra.

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 13:07 IST

