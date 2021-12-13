Compulsory Covid vaccination comes into effect in Puducherry

Compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 has become mandatory in from Sunday, Lt Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan said.

Addressing reporters, she said that she was keen that emerge as a fully vaccinated Union Territory.

She called upon the people to carry the vaccination certificate with them at all times as there would be surprise check.

Visiting the Viliannoor Primary Health Centre for a direct check on the vaccination drive, Soundararajan was full of praise for the health staff who were implanting vaccination even on Sundays.

The administration had issued a statement that vaccination was mandatory in the Union Territory and those who evade it would be penalised under the public health act.

Soundararajan, who is also a medical doctor, said that people must never shy away from vaccination as it was intended to protect them from contracting the Covid-19 virus and now a new variant of the virus - Omicron - has emerged. She said that vaccination was the only known prevention from the pandemic and requested the people to make use of the facilities for vaccination.

Senior Health Department officials including its Secretary, Udhayakumar, and Director of Health G. Sriramalu were also present.

