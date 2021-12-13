Compulsory Covid vaccination comes into effect in Puducherry

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Puducherry postpones reopening of schools, colleges
BJP wrests initiative in Puducherry
Puducherry sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases, records seven deaths
Venkaiah Naidu urges Centre, state govts to go for solar power in buildings
Puducherry reports 49 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,27,259
-
Compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 has become mandatory in Puducherry from Sunday, Lt Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan said.
Addressing reporters, she said that she was keen that Puducherry emerge as a fully vaccinated Union Territory.
She called upon the people to carry the vaccination certificate with them at all times as there would be surprise check.
Visiting the Viliannoor Primary Health Centre for a direct check on the vaccination drive, Soundararajan was full of praise for the health staff who were implanting vaccination even on Sundays.
The Puducherry administration had issued a statement that vaccination was mandatory in the Union Territory and those who evade it would be penalised under the public health act.
Soundararajan, who is also a medical doctor, said that people must never shy away from vaccination as it was intended to protect them from contracting the Covid-19 virus and now a new variant of the virus - Omicron - has emerged. She said that vaccination was the only known prevention from the pandemic and requested the people to make use of the facilities for vaccination.
Senior Health Department officials including its Secretary, Udhayakumar, and Director of Health G. Sriramalu were also present.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU