Concept of investigative journalism vanishing from media canvas: CJI Ramana

The concept of investigative journalism is "unfortunately" vanishing from the media canvas, "at least in the Indian context", Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Wednesday.
CJI Ramana remark came while speaking at the launch of the book "Blood Sanders: The Great Forest Heist" authored by senior journalist Sudhakar Reddy Udumula, Senior Journalist.
"As a person whose first job was that of a journalist, I am taking the liberty to share a few thoughts on present-day media. The concept of investigative journalism is, unfortunately, vanishing from the media canvas. It is true at least in the Indian context. When we were growing up, we eagerly looked forward to newspapers exposing big scandals. The newspapers never disappointed us," CJI Ramana said.
CJI Ramana also pointed out that in the past, the newspaper covering reports on scandals and misconduct was creating waves leading to serious consequences.
"Barring one or two, I do not recall any story of such magnitude in the recent years. Everything in our garden appears to be rosy. I leave it to you to arrive at your own conclusions," CJI said.
He said that the book 'Blood Sanders' that we are holding in our hands today is the result of diligent research and a great amount of hard work put in by Udumula Sudhakar Reddy.
He said that the book gives insights into what all has gone wrong with the fragile ecosystem spread over Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, Kadapa and Kurnool districts of Andhra Pradesh. Red Sanders thrived in this habitat till a few decades ago. Now it is facing the threat of extinction. Like all good things in this world, Red Sanders also fell prey to the greed of man.
"The AP Forest Act' was amended in 2016 to deal sternly with the smuggling of Red Sanders. However, what is lacking is the necessary will to enforce these laws. This is where the media needs to play its role. The collective failures of individuals and institutions entrusted with the role of protectors need to be highlighted by the media. People need to be made aware of deficiencies in the process. This job can only be done by the media," CJI said.
