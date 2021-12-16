India launched 27 satellite, 25 vehicle missions in last 5 years: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Indian industry to produce two more entire rockets - GSLV-Mk III and SSLV
ISRO can suggest ideal locations to set up solar power projects
Musk's Starlink unveils new smaller dish to connect with satellites
Bharti's OneWeb, ISRO arm collaborate to launch satellite in India
Geo-imaging satellite scheduled for launch in Q3 of 2021: Jitendra Singh
-
A total number of 27 satellite missions and 25 launch vehicle missions were successfully accomplished during the last five years from April 2016 to March 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Singh informed that in addition, 286 commercial satellites from domestic as well as foreign customers and eight student satellites from Indian universities were also launched during the aforementioned period.
"Some of the major space missions include a first operational flight of India's heavy-lift launch vehicle GSLV Mk-III which placed India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2 into orbit; Advanced Cartography satellite, Cartosat-3; completion of NavIC constellation; launch of South Asia Satellite; launch of heaviest and most-advanced high throughput communication satellite, GSAT-11 and launch of record 104 satellites in a single PSLV flight," said the Union Minister
Apart from these, three technology demonstrators namely Scramjet engine, Re-Usable Launch Vehicle and test for Crew Escape System were also successfully demonstrated during this period, he added.
Singh said that the Department of Space has charted out short-term and long-term plans in the areas of Space Transportation Systems, Satellite Communication and Navigation, Earth Observation, Space Sciences and Planetary Exploration, Capacity Building and Space-based applications.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU