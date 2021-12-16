Resident doctors write to Mandaviya on withdrawal of services from Dec 17

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association on Wednesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, informing him about the decision of withdrawal from all services, including routine and emergency services, by the in healthcare institutions from December 17 over their demand of urgent hearing of PG counseling 2021, which is pending before the Supreme Court.

The resident doctors' associations across the nation have been protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponement of the PG counseling and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of in the medical colleges. The RDAs have boycotted emergency and routine services in hospitals from December 6.

However, the federation announced to suspend its agitation for one week after getting positive assurance from the Health Ministry on December 9.

The federation has said in the letter that the across the nation have waited patiently since the agitation was put on hold on December 9 for one week following assurance of expediting the PG counseling and considering multiple factors, including patient care.

With the threat of the third wave of Covid-19 looming large, the best the authorities could have done was to expedite the counseling and a subsequent admission process, but instead there is inaction and lack of urgency in the matter, the letter read.

Urging the Health Ministry to take the measures for fast-tracking court hearings and for expediting NEETA PG counseling and admission process, the federation said that it is are left with no choice but to go for withdrawal from all services, routine as well as emergency, in the healthcare institutions from December 17.

Admissions for NEET PG have been delayed due to the dispute over revising the income criteria for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

