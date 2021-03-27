Condition of President Kovind stable, being shifted to AIIMS: Hospital

-
The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Saturday.
The president was undergoing a health check-up in the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.
"The condition of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for further investigation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.
The president visited the hospital on Friday following a chest discomfort.
"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said on Friday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kovind at the Army hospital on Friday.
