PM pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex

-
ALSO READ
Sonia congratulates Hasina on golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence
Gandhi Peace Prize for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, late Sultan of Oman
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on birth anniversary
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to hold virtual summit today
PM Hasina, Modi to hold virtual meeting in December: Bangladesh FM
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara.
PM Modi was accompanied by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.
Rahman was the first President of Bangladesh and later he also became the prime minister. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Rahman is known as the "Father of the Nation" or simply "Mujib" in Bangladesh.
On Friday, Prime Minister Modi presented the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020, being conferred by India upon Rahman, to his daughters - Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.
PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, on Saturday morning, offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple.
"Today, I got the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay obeisance to Maa Kali. I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID-19," Prime Minister Modi told ANI after offering prayers at the Kali Temple, located in Ishwaripur, a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.
He suggested that the temple, which has been renovated recently by the Bangladesh government, could be used for social, religious and educational events as well.
"It could be useful even for social, religious and educational events. Most importantly, it could serve as a shelter at the time of disasters like cyclones. The government of India will do the construction work. I express gratitude to the Bangladesh government that they have wished us well for this program," said the Prime Minister.
This is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU