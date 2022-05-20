Cong's Shashi Tharoor takes a swipe at Centre over tackling Covid-19

-
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a dig at the government by posting a picture seemingly from a shop where the book 'A Nation to Protect', chronicling its response to the Covid pandemic, is displayed in the "popular fiction" segment.
"Check out #PopularFiction in India these days!" Tharoor tweeted along with the picture.
The book authored by Priyam Gandhi-Mody has Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its cover page and gives an account of the central government's response to the Covid-19.
Tharoor also took a swipe at the government by comparing the prices of food items during the current NDA rule and the UPA era.
"One more difference between the UPA era & the NDA: you feel it daily!" Tharoor tweeted with the hashtag inflation.
He shared a list of food items such as rice, wheat, sugar, tomato and onion with their prices in 2014 and 2022.
