Delhi Police chief Asthana invites J-K students to join YUVA, assures jobs

Commissioner on Friday invited students from to join the force's YUVA initiative and assured them of jobs on completion of the course.

He also offered enrolment under the initiative and jobs to two students from the union territory, whose family members were martyred. He, however, did not give out details.

The interaction programme was held at the headquarters, where senior police officers interacted with the students.

"I want to offer the two students from Jammu and Kashmir, whose family members got martyred, to join the YUVA programme of the and we will look after them and will provide them jobs," he said.

"We can take permission from the government and reserve some seats in YUVA for those children of whose parents got martyred or who need some kind of support," Asthana said.

YUVA, a flagship community policing initiative of the Delhi Police, was launched in 2017 in association with the National Skill Development Corporation.

The police also organised a dog show and a band show for the students.

