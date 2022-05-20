Delhi Police chief Asthana invites J-K students to join YUVA, assures jobs

-
ALSO READ
SC notice to Centre, Rakesh Asthana against his appointment as Delhi CP
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya asked to join probe in Delhi CM house vandalism case
Delhi Police will have separate drone unit in 2-3 years: Rakesh Asthana
IEDs were prepared for carrying out blasts across city: Delhi Police chief
Over 27,000 security personnel deployed in Delhi ahead of Republic Day
-
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday invited students from Jammu and Kashmir to join the force's YUVA initiative and assured them of jobs on completion of the course.
He also offered enrolment under the initiative and jobs to two students from the union territory, whose family members were martyred. He, however, did not give out details.
The interaction programme was held at the Delhi Police headquarters, where senior police officers interacted with the students.
"I want to offer the two students from Jammu and Kashmir, whose family members got martyred, to join the YUVA programme of the Delhi Police and we will look after them and will provide them jobs," he said.
"We can take permission from the government and reserve some seats in YUVA for those children of Jammu and Kashmir whose parents got martyred or who need some kind of support," Asthana said.
YUVA, a flagship community policing initiative of the Delhi Police, was launched in 2017 in association with the National Skill Development Corporation.
The police also organised a dog show and a band show for the students.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU