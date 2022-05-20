Delhi HC seeks police's stand in RJD leader's bail plea in riots case

-
ALSO READ
Delhi riots: HC defers hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case
2020 Delhi riots: Court reserves order on Umar Khalid's bail plea
2020 Riots: Delhi Police opposes Umar Khalid's HC bail plea in UAPA case
Story in Numbers: Pending cases under UAPA on the rise, shows data
NSE scam: Court defers order on bail plea of Chitra Ramkrishna, Subramanian
-
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Delhi Police's stand on a bail plea by Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) youth wing leader and Jamia Millia Islamia student Meeran in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.
A bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Mini Pushkarna issued notice on the bail plea and granted four weeks to the investigating agency to file its status report.
The trial court had dismissed Haider's bail application last month.
Haider and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the case for being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Besides Haider, the police have also charge-sheeted former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, United Against Hate activist Khalid Saifi, former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, Pinjra Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the case.
The bail applications of Khalid and Imam are already pending before the high court.
The police have claimed that a large number of students, ex-students, and other members of a particular community participated in the anti-CAA(Citizenship Amendment Act) rally.
They alleged that the accused hatched a common conspiracy by calling for a march, leading a mob, and instigating communal feelings.
Attack on the police personnel, damage to police and public/private property, stone-pelting, and arson took place on the barricade/police party stationed outside Jamia campus, they said.
The matter would be held next on July 21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU