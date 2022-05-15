Congress Chintan Shivir: CWC to give final nod on recommendations today

-
As Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir is all set to conclude on Sunday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will deliberate on the recommendations given by the six committees to prepare a declaration along with party's roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The Chintan Shivir, organized in Udaipur after the gap of nine years, was attended by around 430 leaders and has prepared a "six draft resolution" which has been submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the six conveners appointed for six committees formed to discuss different subjects from politics to the organization, farmers-agriculture, youth-related issues, social justice and welfare and economy.
In the first half, the CWC will meet and discuss the draft resolutions proposed by the committees for final approval from the top brass of the party.
The core issues include consideration of 50 per cent reservation for the youth, SC-STs, OBCs and minorities in the organisation, the "One Family One Ticket" formula, cooling period for the party leaders, Youth Congress and NSUI internal elections, the legal guarantee of MSP to farmers and setting up parliamentary party board.
According to sources, some surprising decisions can be taken by the CWC, as Sonia Gandhi has clearly said that the party is in dire need of reforms and need to change its working method.
She has categorically said that the party has given a lot to the leaders and it's time to repay the party.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing Chintan Shivir before the concluding remarks of Congress intern president Sonia Gandhi.
It is also expected that leaders will be openly advocating that Rahul Gandhi should take on the party president post and contest elections for the post of party present scheduled in September this year.
