Congress is left with only history but no future: Telangana minister KTR

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Saturday said lashed out at Congress and said that it had ruined the state and the entire country.
He also said that Congress is left with only history but no future.
Speaking at a public meeting in Kollapur, Mahabubnagar on Saturday, KTR mentioned that recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged the people to give one more chance to the party and said people had given the Congress party 10 chances and in turn, it ruined the state and the entire country.
"Recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi when he came to Warangal asked for one chance to the party and he will change the farmer's life. But the Congress MP should bear in mind that people had given the Congress party 10 chances and in turn, it ruined the state and the entire country," the Minister said.
"Congress party is left with history but there is no future to it. There are no chances of a congress party winning in the country. Here the Congress party is the party with the caste madness," KTR said.
Further targeting the BJP, KTR said, "The BJP, which is in power at the Centre, has turned the country into a Ravanakashtam with its ill-considered decisions. BJP leaders are spewing poison whenever they speak. Hindu-Muslim religion is used to provoke the people."
He further questioned the Central government for promising the people of the country that they will be depositing Rs 15 lakhs of money in the banks.
He recalled the BJP criticised the UPA government for collecting Rs 400 for domestic cooking gas cylinders.
"The price of a gas cylinder in the country was Rs 400 and now it crossed Rs 1,050. So, I am saying to all the people that we don't want these two parties but we need welfare and development, we want a government that supports the poor," he added.
