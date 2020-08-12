JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

11 Pak migrants' deaths in Jodhpur: Will order any kind of inquiry, says CM
Business Standard

Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies after heart attack

Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, the party said.

Topics
Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Family plots
Representative Image

Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, the party said.

A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the sources said.

His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," the Congress tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 21:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU