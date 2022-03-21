Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams govt over rising prices of groceries

Congress leader on Monday attacked the BJP over the issue of rising prices of groceries, saying the people of India are being affected, not the ruling party.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a media report which claimed that expenditure on groceries had increased by 9.3 per cent in the last six months and 44.9 per cent in the last two years.

"The people of India are being affected, not the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over inflation and had said last week that the Centre should act now to protect the people of the country.

