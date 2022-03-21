Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams govt over rising prices of groceries

-
ALSO READ
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Cong slams govt over rising fuel prices, Rahul Gandhi alleges 'tax dacoity'
Rahul, Priyanka to take part in Congress's Jaipur rally against inflation
Assam CM should apologize over his comment on Rahul Gandhi: Telangana CM
Congress to elect new President in 2022, chorus growing for Rahul Gandhi
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP over the issue of rising prices of groceries, saying the people of India are being affected, not the ruling party.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a media report which claimed that expenditure on groceries had increased by 9.3 per cent in the last six months and 44.9 per cent in the last two years.
"The people of India are being affected, not the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Gandhi has been attacking the government over inflation and had said last week that the Centre should act now to protect the people of the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU