Congress MLA tests Covid-19 positive hours after meeting with Gujarat CM

A local Congress MLA, who attended a meeting called by on Tuesday morning, tested positive for in the evening, said a civic official.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra, news agency PTI reported.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: A doctor dies in Meghalaya; 1,242 cases in Tamil Nadu

The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated Covid-19 hospital soon, he said.

Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM, Nitin Patel and MoS Home, Pradeep Singh Jadeja.