Congress MLA tests Covid-19 positive hours after meeting with Gujarat CM

The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated Covid-19 hospital soon

Agencies 

Vijay Rupani, Chief minister of Gujarat | PTI Photo

A local Congress MLA, who attended a meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening, said a civic official.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra, news agency PTI reported.

The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated Covid-19 hospital soon, he said.

Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM, Nitin Patel and MoS Home, Pradeep Singh Jadeja.
First Published: Wed, April 15 2020. 08:27 IST

