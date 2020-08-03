JUST IN
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram quarantines self after testing Covid positive

The parliamentarian confirmed his health status saying his symptoms were mild

ANI  |  General News 

"I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," Karthi said..

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is under home quarantine.

Karti Chidambaram, who is the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, urged people who have recently been in contact with him to follow the medical protocol.

"I have just tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice, I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet.

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 13:20 IST

