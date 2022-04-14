Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said he gave India its strongest pillar of strength the Constitution.
A key architect of India's Constitution, Ambedkar is regarded as an icon, especially by Dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.
"On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution," Gandhi said in a tweet.
On its official Twitter handle, the Congress said Babasaheb Ambedkar remains a champion of equality, human rights and social justice.
"His life and actions have been a source of inspiration for crores all over the world. On his birth anniversary, we celebrate the legacy of the man who gave India her Constitution," the party said.
Ambedkar was born in 1891 and was India's first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990.
