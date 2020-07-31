Congress president Sonia Gandhi's condition improving, says hospital

-
-
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been admitted to a private facility here, is showing improvement in her condition, hospital authorities said on Friday.
Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening for routine tests, according to a health bulletin.
"Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement," the hospital said in a fresh bulletin. "Her condition is currently stable."
