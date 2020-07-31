JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

As economy staggers, Sino-US tensions rise, plenty could go wrong this Aug
Business Standard

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's condition improving, says hospital

Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening for routine tests, according to a health bulletin

Topics
Sonia Gandhi | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi
FILE PHOTO:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been admitted to a private facility here, is showing improvement in her condition, hospital authorities said on Friday.

Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening for routine tests, according to a health bulletin.

"Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement," the hospital said in a fresh bulletin. "Her condition is currently stable."
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU