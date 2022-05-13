Congress to discuss polarization, farmer issues at Chintan Shivir

Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir which is all set to begin on Friday in will emphasize on discussions over 'communal polarization', farmers' issues and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections, informed party sources.

Sources informed that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will address the party leaders at the Chintan Shivir.

"Six groups have been formed for Chintan Shivir. Every group will have 60 to 70 people. No paper discussion will take place," sources told ANI.

During the program, the Congress leaders will discuss the Centre-State relationship, the situation of the northeastern states, the Jammu and Kashmir issue, and communal polarization, said sources.

Besides this, other committees will have discussions on the issues like public sector disinvestment, rising inflation, minority issues and women's issues, while youth will discuss New Education Policy and rising unemployment. The Agriculture Committee will discuss the legalisation of MSP, loan waiver and the wheat price issue will be discussed.

On the part of the organisation committee, the national, state, district and block level reforms will be discussed but most importantly, the "One Family One Ticket" strategy is also on the agenda for discussion.

A party leader who is an active member of the Chintan Shivir exercise said that the moto of Congress behind holding the exercise is to deliberate upon the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The focus of Chintan Shivir will be formulating an action plan for the party, and steps to be taken to strengthen the organisation.

On the first day, Sonia Gandhi will address the Shivir and then discussions will be continued for the second day. After that, Rahul Gandhi will address the people on the last day and the Congress interim president will give concluding remarks.

