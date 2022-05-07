Hooda meets Tikait, says Chintan Shivir to be held on farmers' issues

-
Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hood on Saturday met farmer leaders, including Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)'s Rakesh Tikait for consultation over farmers' issues.
Speaking to the media, the Congress leader who is the Convenor of the Farmers and Agriculture Committee said that he listened to farmer leaders about the farmers' issues and said that 'Chintan Shivir' will take place to discuss the issues.
"I have listened to farmer leaders about the issues that the farmers face. I have taken suggestions from them. Our Chintan Shivir will take place. I have been appointed as the Convener to listen to the farmers and their issues. So, we will draft a concept paper and discuss," Hooda said.
The Congress leader spoke about the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and said that farmers sat at the border for one year against the three farm laws, which were eventually repealed. MSP is their basic demand, nobody should purchase at a price lower than MSP.
"Farmers sat at the border for one year. They (Farmers) had said from the beginning that the three laws are not in farmers' interest. I had said that if they (Farmers) bring three ordinances, they should bring the fourth too that if someone purchases at a price lower than MSP and they should be punished," Hooda said.
"Guarantee for MSP - be it procurement by the government or purchase by a private entity, nobody should purchase at a price lower than MSP, it's their basic demand," he said.
He further said the topics were discussed too like the import-export policy should not harm the farmer.
Earlier on Friday, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi called a meeting of the conveners of six committees formed for the "Chintan Shivir" at her residence on May 9.
The Conveners of the committees will submit the final draft of the resolutions to be discussed during the three-day conference.
The party will hold a three-day Nav-Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur from May 13 to 15 to revive the Congress.
Six committees have been formed for the Chintan Shivir and they are Political, Social Justice and Empowerment, Economy, Organisation, Farmers and Agriculture, and Youth and Empowerment.
