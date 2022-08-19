Congress urges Kerala CM to announce prize money for CWG medalists

The opposition Congress on Friday urged the Left government in to announce a cash prize for athletes from the state who had showcased stellar performance and won medals in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan pointed out that five athletes from the state were among those who have made India proud by winning medals during the games in Birmingham.

Eldos Paul and Abdullah Abubacker had won medals in the triple jump while M Sreeshankar in long jump, P R Sreejesh in hockey and Treesa Jolly garnered two medals in badminton, he pointed out.

The LoP said though Vijayan had congratulated the winners for their achievement, his government was yet to announce cash prizes for them.

"The other states have already announced prize money for the medal winners," Satheesan said and requested the CM to announce cash awards for the CWG winners in the same manner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)