Prioritise national security, keep vigil on demographic changes: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Thursday urged all the states to give priority to issues related to security.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day Security Strategies (NSS) conference held in New Delhi, Shah said that the Director General of Police (DGP) of all the states, especially in the border districts, must give special attention.

He added that the states must keep a special vigil on the demographic changes taking place in the border areas.

Addressing the DGPs of the states, the Union Home Minister said that all the information related to technical and strategic importance must be shared at the ground level in the border area districts.

Shah further added that on the matter of internal security, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, extremist organisations in the Northeast and Left wing extremism were three such biggest threats against which we have achieved success in neutralising it.

He said that for this, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made new laws, worked in close coordination with all states and made maximum use of technology.

Shah added that the entire government machinery must contribute towards taking the Automatic Fingerprint Identification system to the ground level.

He also said that ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, he has always emphasized on internal security. The security mechanism has also been strengthened to deal with the challenges threatening of the country.

Amit Shah, while concluding the conference, added that this is a fight for the future of the country and the youth, which together we have to win at any cost.

Cyber crimes and drug trafficking were also discussed in great detail in this conference. Top officials of states, union territories and security personnel were also present on the occasion.

--IANS

sanket/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)