Construction activity to resume in Delhi-NCR, all trucks allowed

With improved air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi NCR, and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Monday allowed entry of all trucks and lifted the ban on construction activities.
After air quality had deteriorated and following the Supreme Court directions, CAQM had continued to ban the construction and demolition (C&D) activities in Delhi NCR since November 27.
For majority C&D projects, work would be allowed to resume provided the proponents followed dust control norms, the CAQM order on Monday said.
Projects or units where specific orders were passed to stop or suspend work, such project proponents would need to individually approach the Commission, it said.
The decision is prompted by the significant improvement in air quality in NCR over the last three days.
The CAQM in its order of November 27 had directed with immediate effect that C&D activities shall not be allowed in NCR, except for the following categories of projects: (a) Railway services/Railway stations; (b) Metro Rail Services including stations; (c) Airports and Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs); (d) National security/ Defence related activities/ projects of national importance; (e) Hospitals/ nursing homes/health care facilities; (f) Linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines etc; (g) Sanitation and public utility projects like sewage treatment plants, water pumping stations etc; (h) Ancillary activities specific to and supplementing the above categories of projects.
As per 'Source Apportionment of PM10 and PM2.5 of Delhi NCR for Identification of Major Sources' study of August 2018, PM10 contribution from dusty sources (example - road, construction and soil dust) was significant in winter season ranging from 23 to 31 per cent. Similarly, contribution of dusty sources PM2.5 in winter was 15 per cent in Delhi-city as well as NCR towns.
