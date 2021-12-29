Construction of ship repair facility in Guwahati to start from May: Sonowal

-
Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said the construction of Pandu ship repair facility in Guwahati will start from May 2022, and added that the government aims to complete the project by 2024.
The ports, shipping and waterways ministry in a statement said Sonowal met the top officials of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Cochin Shipyard Ltd and IIT-Madras, to review the progress on the Pandu ship repair facility in Guwahati on December 27, 2021.
"The minister said that the technical work is being completed as the construction of the facility is slated to commence from May 2022. The project is aimed to be completed within two years; i.e. by 2024," the statement said.
It added that the announcement of the new ship repair facility was made on August 26, 2021.
According to the statement, this facility is going to be a major contributor to the economic resurgence of the region.
The design and implementation of this project are being done jointly by IWAI and Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the statement said adding that the technical support is being provided by IIT-Madras.
The minister further expounded that the future progress of the northeast region lies in the development of the waterways.
He said the work has already started on the National Waterway 2 (Brahmaputra) as well as National Waterway 6 (Barak) which will help in facilitating cargo traffic, passenger traffic as well as tourist jetties for the economic growth of the region.
To achieve a motorable waterway, the minister said dredging of both the rivers is to be done at critical junctures so that adequate depth is achieved for the cargo ship movement.
