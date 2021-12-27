AYUSH industry established market of $18 mn in world: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of AYUSH, has said that the industry has succeeded in establishing a market of USD18 million in India and the world adding that the food supplements produced by the department are regularly gaining popularity.

Sonowal also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in "popularising Yoga in the entire world" and said that it is his efforts because of which World Health Organisation has decided to establish Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.

The minister further informed that various programmes of the Ayush Ministry will be implemented in eight states of the Northeast along with other states in India and urged the chief minister of the states to extend their support for the same.

"Various steps have been taken by the Ayush Ministry not only for Assam but for the entire country. The Ayush department has developed a lot in the last seven years. PM Modi's steps have popularised Yoga in the entire world. UN member nations celebrate 21 June as International Yoga Day. Because of which the WHO has decided to establish Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India. This is the first Centre of its kind in the world. It is because of the contribution of PM Modi," he said.

