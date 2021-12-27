AYUSH industry established market of $18 mn in world: Sarbananda Sonowal

-
ALSO READ
BJP names Union ministers Sonowal, Murugan as its candidates for RS bypolls
Ministerial probables arrive in Delhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz
PM Modi chairs first in-person Union Cabinet meet in over a year
Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs: Of the powerful, by the powerful
Need to build a new India on the basis of women-led development: Irani
-
Union Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the AYUSH industry has succeeded in establishing a market of USD18 million in India and the world adding that the food supplements produced by the department are regularly gaining popularity.
Sonowal also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in "popularising Yoga in the entire world" and said that it is his efforts because of which World Health Organisation has decided to establish Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Sonowal said, "The food supplements produced by the Ayush department are regularly gaining popularity. Ayush Industry has succeeded in establishing a market of USD18 million in India and the world."
The minister further informed that various programmes of the Ayush Ministry will be implemented in eight states of the Northeast along with other states in India and urged the chief minister of the states to extend their support for the same.
"Various programmes of the Ayush Ministry will be implemented in eight states of the Northeast along with other states in India. So I urge all the chief ministers of the Northeastern states to support us on the matter. I appeal to the people also to extend their support to us," Sonowal said.
"Various steps have been taken by the Ayush Ministry not only for Assam but for the entire country. The Ayush department has developed a lot in the last seven years. PM Modi's steps have popularised Yoga in the entire world. UN member nations celebrate 21 June as International Yoga Day. Because of which the WHO has decided to establish Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India. This is the first Centre of its kind in the world. It is because of the contribution of PM Modi," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU