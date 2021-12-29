'Yellow alert' to continue in Delhi, authorities in wait-and-watch mode

-
ALSO READ
IMD issues yellow alert of heavy rainfall for 11 Madhya Pradesh districts
Kerala: IMD issues orange alert to 4 districts, yellow to others
DDMA allows farmers to stage protest at Jantar Mantar from July 22-Aug 9
Experts suggest opening of all metro station gates, DDMA yet to decide
Baijal approves Ravi Dahiya's appointment as assistant director in Edu dept
-
The DDMA on Wednesday decided that Covid-related restrictions imposed in Delhi under the 'yellow alert' will continue for the time being and authorities will monitor the situation for a while before deciding on fresh curbs, official sources said.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. It was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and experts.
The DDMA on Tuesday declared a 'yellow alert' under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city amid a spike in coronavirus cases following the emergence of the virus' Omicron variant.
The 'yellow alert' entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.
The DDMA has decided that curbs imposed under the 'yellow alert' will continue in the national capital for now, the sources said.
The authorities are in favour of monitoring the situation for some more time and to avoid imposing further restrictions under 'amber alert', they said.
An 'amber alert' is declared when the positivity rate is recorded at one per cent or above for two consecutive days.
"It was discussed that most Covid cases are asymptomatic and mild and there are fewer hospitalisations, which indicates that the situation is not that bad," a source said.
During the meeting, it was also decided to ensure strict implementation of restrictions imposed under the 'yellow alert'. In case the situation worsens, emergency measures may be imposed, the sources said.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 496 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest since June 4, while the positivity rate stood at 0.89 per cent, according to health department data.
The total number of Omicron cases in the city stood at 165, the data stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU