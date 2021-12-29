Covid curbs may be reimposed in Bengal after reviewing situation: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hinted at bringing back Covid curbs in the state amid the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic looming large, including shutting down educational institutions and identifying containment zones.
Banerjee, during an administrative review meeting at Sagar Island, asked officials concerned to review the overall pandemic situation in the state.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise; there are a few omicron infections, too. So, a review of the situation is required. If the numbers keep increasing, we may consider closing down schools and colleges, she said.
The CM, who visited the island to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Gangasagar mela, said that a decision on international flight and local train services will also be taken after the coronavirus situation is reviewed in Bengal.
"Some omicron cases are being detected among returnees who are arriving here on international flights Evaluate and take a decision on the movement of international flights, Banerjee told Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and Health Secretary N S Nigam at the meeting.
She asked the officials to conduct a ward-to-ward survey and take a call on reintroducing containment zones in the metropolis.
Offices could be asked to function with 50 per cent employee attendance, if necessary, the chief minister said. After January 3, we will decide on the Covid protocols.
Movement of local trains is unlikely to be impacted for the time being.
Reduce the number of local trains if required, but this service will not be stopped for now as many livelihoods depend on it, Banerjee said.
She urged people to adhere to Covid protocols and not panic due to the rising number of omicron cases, as the variant was less severe in terms of fatalities than the delta variant.
Asking the officials to keep a tab on the vaccination programme of children aged 15-19 years starting January 3, Banerjee wondered why the Centre was keen on beginning booster doses when many beneficiaries were yet to get the second dose.
They must complete giving the second dose first and then think on the booster shots... In fact, I am told vaccines are not working for the omicron variant," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU