Construction of strategic bridge near Shyok-Galwan rivers completed: Report

-
ALSO READ
After changing Galwan claim line thrice, PLA now claims the entire valley
Galwan Valley clash: 20 Indian soldiers killed in face-off with China
How should India tackle China in Ladakh
China's Galwan Valley attack was pre-planned: MoS Defence Shripad Naik
Major-General level talks being held between India-China in Galwan valley
-
The construction of a strategically important bridge on the Shyok river in eastern Ladakh, close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point, has been completed, Indian Army sources said on Saturday.
According to sources, the bridge is not on the track to Patrolling Point 14.
A bridge has been completed on the Shyok river in the Eastern Ladakh area, very close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point, sources said.
ALSO READ: Latest news LIVE: India-China tensions will resolve soon, says Nepal govt
The development comes amid border tension with China after the Galwan valley incident.
Several Major General-level talks between India and China have been held to resolve the issues related to the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan area on June 15-16.
At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off which happened in Ladakh's Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU