Construction of strategic bridge near Shyok-Galwan rivers completed: Report

The construction of a strategically important bridge on the Shyok river in eastern Ladakh, close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point, has been completed, Indian Army sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the bridge is not on the track to Patrolling Point 14.

A bridge has been completed on the Shyok river in the Eastern Ladakh area, very close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point, sources said.





ALSO READ: Latest news LIVE: India-China tensions will resolve soon, says Nepal govt

The development comes amid border tension with China after the Galwan valley incident.

Several Major General-level talks between India and China have been held to resolve the issues related to the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan area on June 15-16.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off which happened in Ladakh's Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation.