Consulting, systems, marketing sectors lead recruitment at XIM Bhubaneswar

Consulting, systems and marketing sectors accounted for about 78 per cent of the recruitment at the annual of Xavier Institute of Management, (XIMB).

While consulting lead with 29 per cent share of the recruitments, systems finished a close second with 28 per cent. Marketing and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) were the other notable recruiters, with a share of 21 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. Operations grabbed the residual eight per cent of the recruitment pie.

Over 100 companies visited, 54 of which were first-time recruiters. New recruiters included Anand Rathi, Hewlett Packard, KPMG, Lenskart, Nissan, OYO, Reckitt Benckiser, Salesforce, Reliance Brands, Tetra Pak, Xiaomi, Rustomjee, among others.

Average and median compensation rose 11 per cent this year, with the B-school successfully placing the entire batch. Forty seven students succeeded in converting their pre-placement offers into jobs.

“People are struggling for jobs in the country. Still, we have ensured 100 per cent like any other top institutions,” said Paul Fernandes, director, XIM-B. Godrej offered the highest salary offer at Rs 24.5 lakh per annum. The average annual compensation stood at Rs 14.31 lakh per annum. The highest annual compensation for consulting was offered at Rs 21.24 lakh, followed by finance (Rs 18.2 lakh), operations (Rs 16.67 lakh) and systems (Rs 15.5 lakh).

Job profiles offered to the future managers included risk management, strategic consulting, corporate finance, equity research, marketing, sales and distribution, supply-chain management, among others.