Aadhaar number mandatory for availing of govt subsidies and benefits
Why are top PSU companies not hiring?
Business Standard

'Same cable helps': Common charger for all mobile devices on cards

Dept of Consumer Affairs calls top players for a meeting today to discuss issue

Topics
Mobile phones | Technology | smartphones

Sourabh Lele & Shivani Shinde  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

smartphone, mobile, consumer, digital, online, telecom, internet, connectivity
All smartphones and tablets should have the same USB charging cable regardless of the company

Officials from the department of consumer affairs are meeting industry representatives on Wednesday to evaluate the possibility of a common charger for most mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and wearable devices.

Read our full coverage on Mobile phones

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 06:10 IST

