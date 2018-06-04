Consumer Panel fines Safdarjung Rs 1.1 mn for negligence on patient's death

Over-crowded wards and overtime duty of doctors are not excuses to justify medical negligence, the has observed, while asking a renowned government hospital here to pay Rs 1.1 million to a man whose wife died due to its deficient

The commission directed the Safdurjung hospital, one of largest central government hospitals in India, to ensure that an adequate number of doctors or specialists remain on duty irrespective of the fact that a particular day is a working day or a holiday.

The panel, headed by judicial member N P Kaushik, while referring to report from of Health Services (DGHS) which had taken strong exception to the hospital's conduct, said there was "gross negligence" on the part of the hospital as the 42-year-old patient could neither be shifted to ICU nor put on ventilator due to non-availability of beds.

"It is clear that there is an admission of ' in service' on the part of the treating doctors especially as per report given by the panel of experts appointed by DGHS.

"A senior resident on call attended the patient, patient needed to be ventilated. No ventilator was available in the ICU. On a second reference to ICU on April 26, 2006 at 6 am, again no bed was available in ICU. Patient could not be put on ventilator. Patient died at 8 am. It is nothing but a case of gross negligence," the commission said.

Besides referring to the DGHS report, it also considered the report by (MCI), and (DMC) which had observed that the management of the hospital was required to undertake appropriate steps for improving communication between doctors and relatives of patient.

The hospital had denied all the allegations levelled against it and said it made every timely effort to provide appropriate treatment to the patient.

It said that the patient or her attendants were at liberty to seek discharge if they were feeling dissatisfied with the treatment.

The commission, however, granted the compensation to the patient's husband Sudhir Verma and passed a slew of directions for the hospital, including addressing lack of ICU beds and proper training for doctors.

"Before parting, it may be mentioned here that the hospital must address the problem of lack of ICU beds and ventilators. It also must ensure that an adequate number of doctors/ specialists remain on duty irrespective of the fact that a particular day is a working day or a holiday.

"All doctors must be given training to record the investigations done in the investigation chart. Laboratories in emergency department should function effectively even on holidays. The results of tests given by such labs should be reliable. Overloaded wards and extra hours of duty of doctors and staff should never become an excuse to justify negligence," it said.

The commission also observed that weekend holidays were no justification for lesser number of doctors and paramedical staff in hospital.

"Treating doctors shifted the blame to the factor of overcrowding in the hospital. Holidays of Saturday or Sunday is no justification for detailing lesser number of doctors and paramedical staff. Experts have admitted that it was the non-availability of beds in ICU that the patient could not be transferred to ICU.

"Experts have opined that Contrast Enhanced CT Fundoscopy could have further assisted in diagnosis. It clearly goes to shows that standard protocol was not followed. The hospital was, therefore, negligent and deficient in Seriousness of the condition of the patient was never explained to the relatives/attendants," it observed.

According to the complaint lodged by Verma, his wife was being treated for and at another hospital when she suffered severe in her abdomen on April 22, 2006.

Her husband rushed her to with all her reports but she allegedly could not get proper treatment till 40 hours of her admission.

Verma, while seeking Rs 4.5 million compensation, alleged that after his wife was put on drip, she started feeling restless and vomited. He informed the staff there but her health kept deteriorating, he claimed.

He further claimed that his wife was not attended by any doctor nor any tests were conducted till the next day and ultimately she died four days later due to medical negligence.