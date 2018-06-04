Story in pictures: Two BSF soldiers killed in J&K as Pak violates ceasefire

1.Two BSF personnel dead and nine civilians injured
Two Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and at least nine civilians were injured in cross border firing by Pakistan in Jammu Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. BSF sources said Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling and firing on the border's Pargwal sub-sector. The injured civilians were rushed to the Government Medical College.
2.Retaliation by BSF
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan prompted a strong retaliation by BSF personnel. “We have strongly responded and in the coming days we will come to know about the damage suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action” a BSF official said.
3.Earlier DGMOs of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact
On May 29, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to "fully implement" the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop border skirmishes in J&K. The Pakistan DGMO initiated the hotline contact.
4. Mehbooba Mufti calls incident as ‘Unfortunate’
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called the fresh ceasefire ‘Unfortunate’. She said that DGMOs of both countries should hold a dialogue again and stop the bloodshed.
5.Casualty figure rises to 46 in the valley
After the recent violations in ceasefire by Pakistan. The casualty figure along the Line of Control has gone up to 46 in the state. It includes 20 security personnel.
