First monsoon weekend in Mumbai: 13 lives lost in drowning, electrocution
Story in pictures: Two BSF soldiers killed in J&K as Pak violates ceasefire

Heavy firing, shelling in Pragwal area of Akhnoor and Kanachak and Khour sectors leave 10 persons, including policeman and woman injured, force people to abandon homes and rush to safer places

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

1.Two BSF personnel dead and nine civilians injured
1 / 5
BSF personnel carry the coffin of ASI Sat Narayan Yadav during a wreath-laying ceremony at BSF Campus Paloura, in Jammu on Sunday.|Photo:PTI

Two Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and at least nine civilians were injured in cross border firing by Pakistan in Jammu Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. BSF sources said Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling and firing on the border's Pargwal sub-sector. The injured civilians were rushed to the Government Medical College.
 

2.Retaliation by BSF
2 / 5
A villager shows mortar shell marks on a wall after firing from the Pakistani side at Kanachak village, about 35km from Jammu. |Photo :PTI

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan prompted a strong retaliation by BSF personnel. “We have strongly responded and in the coming days we will come to know about the damage suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action” a BSF official said.

3.Earlier DGMO's of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact
3 / 5
A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell after firing from the Pakistani side at Kanachak village, about 35km from Jammu. |Photo: PTI

On May 29, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to "fully implement" the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop border skirmishes in J&K. The Pakistan DGMO initiated the hotline contact.
 

4. Mehbooba Mufti calls incident as 'Unfortunate'
4 / 5
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti addresses a party worker's rally, in Srinagar.|Photo:PTI

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called the fresh ceasefire ‘Unfortunate’. She said that DGMOs of both countries should hold a dialogue again and stop the bloodshed.

 

5.Casualty figure rises to 46 in the valley
5 / 5
A villager, injured in cross-border firing at Indo-Pak border, being shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. |Photo:PTI

After the recent violations in ceasefire by Pakistan. The casualty figure along the Line of Control has gone up to 46 in the state. It includes 20 security personnel.

 


First Published: Mon, June 04 2018. 17:47 IST

