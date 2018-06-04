JUST IN
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav back home from Mumbai after cardiac treatment

ANI  |  Patna (Bihar) [India] 

Bihar's former chief minister Lalu Yadav escorted by police officials after appearing at the special CBI court, in Ranchi. Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad, who was out on provisional bail, returned to Patna from Mumbai, where he had gone for treatment for his heart-related problems.

Lalu was admitted to the Asian Heart Hospital in Mumbai for treatment of his heart and kidney related ailments on May 23.

He was accompanied by his son Tej Pratap, daughter Misa Bharti, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya.

The former Bihar Chief Minister has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi.

He was undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS) earlier, where he was admitted on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail, and was later moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

He also reportedly suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes.
First Published: Mon, June 04 2018. 18:34 IST

