Convene TN Assembly to pass resolution against farm laws: Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Friday urged Chief Minister to convene a special Assembly session to pass a resolution to demand repeal of the three central farm laws by the Union government.

In a letter to Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition in Assembly said that after the Punjab Assembly, Kerala Assembly too had passed a similar resolution on Thursday.

Stalin said that it was a compulsion of time to be on the side of the farmers protesting on the Delhi borders against the three laws.

He said that was the first state to write off loans of farmers and give free power to them. Hence, the state should stand by the farmers in their difficult times, the opposition leader added.

Palaniswami is a vocal supporter of the three farm laws and claimed that these were beneficial for farmers.

