Cop killed, CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

A policeman was killed and a CRPF personnel injured when militants attacked a security forces team in district of on Sunday, police said.

The attack took place in Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district.

"Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, . In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said reinforcements had been sent and the area was being cordoned off.

