How Indonesia's deadly crush that erupted at football match unfolded
Cop killed, CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

A policeman was killed and a CRPF personnel injured when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Pulwama
Representative Image

A policeman was killed and a CRPF personnel injured when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The attack took place in Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district.

"Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said reinforcements had been sent and the area was being cordoned off.

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 15:53 IST

