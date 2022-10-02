JUST IN
Complete repair work of roads damaged due to rain: Chautala tells officials
Customs on high alert at Tamil Nadu airports over gold smuggling

The Customs and Central Excise are on a high alert in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, and Coimbatore airports after the cases of smuggling gold showed an increase

IANS  |  Chennai 

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

The Customs and Central Excise are on a high alert in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, and Coimbatore airports after the cases of smuggling gold showed an increase.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested a part-time worker at Chennai airport on Saturday with 1.9 kg of gold worth 83.86 lakh. The contract worker belonged to a private agency and was in charge of the restroom. CISF found that he was taking out 12 gold bits hidden in the cleaning mop and some inside the sole of his shoes.

A couple of days ago Chennai air customs arrested two passengers with 483 grams of gold and 50 cartons of cigarettes. The men had arrived from Dubai and were apprehended.

Customs officials told IANS that in Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Madurai airports there were also seizures of gold in the past couple of days with most of the gold coming from the middle eastern countries.

A senior official while speaking to IANS said, "The culture of carriers bringing in gold through international airports in Tamil Nadu seem to have increased and the department has got some inputs on an organised network behind this.

"Customs have taken all the precautions to prevent smuggling of gold. We have directed the companies to be vigilant about the supply contract staff and make sure that none of their staff are indulging and aiding smugglers at the airports."

--IANS

aal/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 14:23 IST

