Coronavirus: 10,959 new infections and 192 fatalities in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Karnataka on Wednesday logged 10,959 new cases of COVID-19 and 192 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,28,248 and the death toll to 32,291.
The day also saw 20,246 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.
Of 10,959 new cases reported today, 2,395 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,185 discharges and 50 deaths.
As of June 9 evening, cumulatively 27,28,248 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,291 deaths and 24,80,411 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.
Total number of active cases in the state is at 2,15,525.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.68 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.75 per cent.
Mysuru recorded 22 deaths, Haveri (12), Ballari (11), Dharwad and Shivamogga (9), followed by others.
Mysuru accounted for 1,163 deaths, Hassan 745, Tumakuru 662, Dakshina Kannada 594, Shivamogga 562, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district has now a total of 11,89,541 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,54,235 and Tumakuru 1,09,916.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 10,76,247, followed by Mysuru 1,38,304 and Tumakuru 98,977.
Cumulatively a total of 3,10,26,189 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,63,962 were tested on Wednesday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU