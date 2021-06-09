Kerala sees 16,204 new Covid-19 cases, takes tally to 26,444,141

-

Kerala reported 16,204
fresh COVID-19 cases and 156 deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 26,44,141 and the toll to 10,437.
Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 20,237 testing negative, taking the total number to 25,24,248.
Among the districts, Ernakulam reported 2,059 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Kollam with 1,852 and Thiruvananthapuram with 1,783, health minister Veena George said in a release.
"Out of those infected today, 154 reached the state from outside, while 15,048 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 928 are yet to be traced.
Seventy four health workers were also among the infected," the minister said.
Active cases stood at 1,39,064 and the test positivity rate was 14.09 per cent, she said.
The state on Wednesday tested 1,15,022 samples, taking the total so far to 2,08,03,168.
There are 5,92,079 people under observation, out of whom 32,396 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
No hotspots were added to the the list and the number stood at 889, the release said.
