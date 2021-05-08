Coronavirus: 332 fresh fatalities, over 17,000 infections in Delhi

Delhi recorded 332 more COVID-19 fatalities and 17,364 new infections on Saturday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the third consecutive day, the Health Department said.

There are 87,907 active cases and over 12.03 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin.

The infection tally rose to 13,10,231 after the national capital recorded 17,364 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 23.34 per cent, lower than 24.92 per cent a day ago.

The death toll rose to 19,071 after 332 more people succumbed to the pathogen.

Of the 22,289 hospital beds for patients in the city, only 2,451 are vacant. As many as 49,865 patients are in home isolation and the number of containment zones have risen to 51,338, according to the bulletin.

A total of 79,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Friday, of which 67,753 were those who got their first dose, the bulletin stated.

